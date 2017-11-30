Gang member pleads guilty to role in killing of 15-year-old

BOSTON (AP) — A member of the violent Central American gang MS-13 has pleaded guilty to his role in the slaying of a 15-year-old Boston boy.

Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts say 22-year-old El Salvador native Henry Josue Parada Martinez pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering conspiracy involving the killing.

Prosecutors say Parada Martinez, formerly of Boston and Montgomery County, Maryland, was one of four people who participated in the killing on Constitution Beach in East Boston in September 2015.

Agents say they recorded conversations with Parada Martinez in which he acknowledged being a member of MS-13 and being one of the men who killed the victim, and identified other MS-13 members who participated.

Parada Martinez faces up to life in prison at his sentencing, scheduled for March 1.

