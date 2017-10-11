Garbage truck strikes, kills pedestrian in parking lot, police say

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning by a garbage truck in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Officers responded just before 8 a.m. to a parking lot at 30 Allds Street for a report of a motor vehicle collision and found a man dead on the ground.

The man’s identity was not released. State and local police are investigation the incident.

Anyone that may have witnessed crash is asked to contact police.

