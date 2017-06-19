Gas grill lights home on fire during Father’s Day barbecue

Officials say the fire started on the back deck of a home in Melrose during a Father’s Day barbecue Sunday.
The fire rose to three alarms as it spread to the second floor, third floor and attic.
One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported.
Officials determined no one could stay at the home overnight.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
