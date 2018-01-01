Gas leak fire continues to burn in Roslindale

ROSLINDALE (WHDH) — Crews continue to repair a gas leak that sparked a raging fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale.

Crews responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. Sunday and continued to monitor the situation into Monday afternoon.

The gas main has been burning for nearly 18 hours. Fire officials said under normal circumstances, they would have shut the gas off to contain the fire. However, shutting the gas off would leave 8,200 homes without heat as the area deals with bitter cold temperatures.

National Grid is working to bypass the leak so they can shut off the gas without cutting fuel to the entire neighborhood.

Four utility workers suffered burn injuries Sunday night and were transported to the hospital.

Some triple-decker houses in the area were evacuated just before 8 p.m. Sunday as a precaution, according to fire officials. This is all as crews try to fix the leak and protect families who are in danger of losing heat.

“We are trying to work on a bypass solution that would keep 8,200 households with heat,” said Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn.

Officials said there is no time estimate for repairs at this time but work is expected to continue through the evening Monday.

An investigation continues into what started the leak.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)