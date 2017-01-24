‘Explosive’ gas levels force evacuation of Peabody neighborhood

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Peabody responded to a gas leak Tuesday afternoon in one of the city’s neighborhoods.

Firefighters said they found “explosive” levels of gas in multiple homes on Bartholomew Road when they arrived at the scene.

Nearly 20 homes in the area were evacuated while crews worked to determine the origin of the leak.

Residents have since been allowed back inside their homes.

Crews remain in the area as they work to fix the issue.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)