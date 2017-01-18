Gas leak forces evacuation of Wal-Mart

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Firefighters in Rochester, New Hampshire, say they’ve stopped a gas leak at a Wal-Mart.

They responded to the store at about 11 a.m. Wednesday. Fire Department Chief Norman Sanborn says the building had been evacuated and was filling with propane due to a worker rupturing a gas line.

Crews quickly secured the propane tanks and stopped the supply of gas to the building. The building was ventilated, and technicians were called to the scene to make repairs.

No injuries were reported.

