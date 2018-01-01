BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials continue to repair a gas leak that sparked a raging fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood.

Crews responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. Sunday and continued to monitor the situation into Monday afternoon.

The gas main has been burning for nearly 18 hours. Fire officials said that under normal circumstances, they would have shut gas off to contain the fire. However, shutting the gas off would leave 8,200 homes without heat as the area deals with frigid temperatures.

National Grid is working to bypass it so they can shut off the gas without cutting fuel to the entire neighborhood.

As on noon on Monday, flames could still be seen shooting high into the air.

Four utility workers suffered burn injuries Sunday night and were transported to the hospital.

Some triple-decker houses in the area were evacuated just before 8 p.m., as a precaution, according to fire officials.

This is all as crews try to fix the leak and protect families who are in danger of losing heat.

“We are trying to work on a bypass solution that would keep 8,200 households with heat,” said Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn.

Officials say their is not time estimate for repairs at this time, but work is expected to continue throughout the day on Monday.

Update from the gas main fire In Roslindale. National Grid crews and their contractors continue working on putting a temporary by-pass line in place so the damaged pipe can be repaired. Ongoing at least through today. — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 1, 2018

Work crews digging the hole where the temporary line will be connected. Two such holes being dug simultaneously pic.twitter.com/JYjGg3pJrx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 1, 2018

An investigation continues into what started the leak.

