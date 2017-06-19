Gas prices in Massachusetts down 5 cents per gallon

AAA Northeast said Monday that the price of self-serve, regular gasoline is averaging $2.21 per gallon. That’s eight cents below the national average of $2.29.

The state was averaging $2.24 per gallon a year ago at this time.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.11 and as high as $2.46 per gallon.

AAA says gas prices dropped in all but four states over the past week. High oil production rates in the U.S. and lower demand could lead to gas prices continuing to fall through the end of June.