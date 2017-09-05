Gas prices in Massachusetts up 44 cents this week

BOSTON (AP) — Gas prices in Massachusetts are the highest they’ve been locally in two years due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

AAA Northeast reported Tuesday that self-serve, regular is averaging $2.70 per gallon, 44 cents more than last week.

The state price is five cents above the national average and 59 cents higher than the average price a year ago at this time.

AAA found regular selling for as low as $2.53 and as high as $2.89 per gallon.

AAA says high gas prices aren’t caused by supply, but by the ability to move fuel from the Gulf Coast to the eastern seaboard. Officials say those issues will eventually be resolved.

