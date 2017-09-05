Gas prices surge in northern New England after Harvey

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices in northern New England have seen one their largest weekly jumps, after Hurricane Harvey shut down much refinery capacity.

The latest survey from GasBuddy shows average retail gasoline prices in New Hampshire rose 37.4 cents per gallon in last week, averaging $2.68 on Monday. In Vermont, the average price was $2.71 per gallon, up 35.4 cents from the previous week. The price in Maine went up 32.5 cents in the past week, to 2.71 per gallon.

The national average has increased 23.8 cents in the last week to $2.64 per gallon. That’s 29.8 cents higher than a month ago and 44.5 cents higher than a year ago.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, says until Texas can recover from Harvey, gasoline prices will likely to continue to remain elevated, and Hurricane Irma also could present a challenge.

