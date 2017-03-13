Gas sold for 79 cents at Houston gas stations during price war

Houston, TX (WHDH) — Drivers in Houston got the benefit of some cheap competition.

Two gas stations, each buying to become the lowest priced, got into a price war.

The price of gas? It was down to 79 cents.

Drivers said that price was cheaper than a bottle of water.

The price eventually got as low as 78 cents, making for some happy commuters.

Drivers were encouraged to get their gas early before the price went up.

