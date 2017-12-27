QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are looking for a suspect they say stabbed a gas station cashier last weekend.

Quincy police say robbery was likely the motive for the stabbing in broad daylight Saturday afternoon.

Police say a knife-wielding suspect described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall wearing jeans and a dark coat charged at the cashier at Bonfiglioli’s Auto. The men wrestled over the knife and the struggled spilled into the parking lot before the suspect ran away. The cashier was taken to the hospital for treatment of a cut to his finger.

Police recovered a knife from the scene and are looking at surveillance video in an attempt to identify the attacker.

Owner Steve Bonfiglioli says the station has been robbed several times.

