BOSTON (AP) — General Electric is breaking ground on its new headquarters in a former candy factory in Boston.

Jeff Immelt, GE’s CEO, is expected to speak at the May 8 event, along with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

The multi-national conglomerate moved from Fairfield, Connecticut to temporary space in Boston’s Seaport District last summer.

The company is planning a new, $200 million campus consisting of three buildings on about 2.4 acres.

Two of the buildings are historic brick structures that once housed the New England Confectionary Company, or NECCO, and were later owned by shaving company Gillette. The third will be a new, 12-story construction.

The NECCO buildings will be renovated by 2018 and the new structure completed by 2019. The campus is expected to house 800 workers.

