General Electric planning groundbreaking for new Boston site

BOSTON (AP) — General Electric is planning a groundbreaking for what it’s calling its future “Innovation Point” campus in Boston.

General Electric said the campus will reflect the company’s digital transformation while paying tribute to its industrial roots.

The company said the campus located near downtown Boston will be home to about 800 GE employees as well as collaborators from “the innovation, startup and learning communities.”

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic Boston Mayor Martin Walsh will join GE Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt at the Monday groundbreaking ceremony.

Baker and Walsh worked together to help lure the company to Boston from Connecticut last year.

Massachusetts offered the company incentives up to $120 million through grants and other programs, while the city of Boston offered up to $25 million in property tax relief.

