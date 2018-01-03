General Mills to release new cereal mashups

(WHDH) — General Mills is getting into the mash-up game and plans to roll out three new cereals this year.

The cereal giant says it will release Peanut Butter Chocolate Blasted Shreds, Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Blasted Shreds.

The “shreds” cereals are essentially sweeter versions of the Mini Wheats cereal. It’s the Lucky Charms-Frosted Flakes combination that is surrounded with buzz.

Longtime General Mills rival Kellog’s has produced the Frosted Flakes cereal for decades. So is the Lucky Charms leprechaun joining forces with Tony the Tiger? The answer is no.

Believe it or not, “Frosted Flakes” is not a trademarked term. Any cereal company can make their own version.

