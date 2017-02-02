George H.W Bush and wife Barbara to take part in Super Bowl coin toss

Houston, TX (WHDH) — Former President George H.W Bush will take part in the coin toss before the Super Bowl.

He will do it with his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, by his side.

They live in the Houston area.

The two are feeling better after they were recently released from the hospital.

The former president said he will be up for the task tweeting, ‘Getting fired up for Sunday and #Superbowl.”

