Georgetown police honor girl for gift of care packages

GEORGETOWN, Mass. (WHDH) — The Georgetown Police Department honored a girl Tuesday who brought care packages to the department as a Thanksgiving gift.

Alanna Brown, 8, put together 30 care packages full of items that officers may need while on-duty. She said it is her way of thanking them for their service.

Alanna and her mother have been making care packages for first responders since she was a toddler. It has since become a Thanksgiving tradition for them.

