Georgetown search warrant details police findings

GEORGETOWN, MA (WHDH) - A search warrant, obtained by 7News, details why police were searching the home of a Georgetown resident, Peter Haskell, who died last month.

According to the warrant, a man approached police to say in 1969 or 1970, when he was a child, he witnesses Haskell murder a child with a rock in the woods.

As police continued their investigation, they interviewed a person who was the victim of an attempted abduction in 1999.

The victim was shown a picture of Peter Haskell who said it looked like his abductor.

In November, Haskell died at his home and police searched the residence.

They found hundreds of tapes, many of which had a children’s theme.

Along with dozens of children’s identification cards.

At the property, authorities found three bones but they turned out to be animal bones.

A cement floor was poured in 1969 or 1970 and now police are asking a judge to use ground penetrating radar to cut out concrete as they continue their investigation.

