VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia deputy has been killed in a fiery crash while on the job.

News outlets report Lowndes County Deputy Chris Butler died Saturday when his patrol car struck a semi-truck and burst into flames.

Georgia State Patrol officials say the 39-year-old Butler was responding to a domestic violence call when the truck pulled into the path of his patrol car.

Witnesses nearby attempted to rescue Butler from the burning car. He later died at a hospital.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk says Butler started working with the sheriff’s office three and a half years ago and became a full-time patrol officer a year and a half ago.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

The State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash. Charges are pending.

