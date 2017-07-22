Georgia man arrested for trying to Snapchat — while driving 112 mph

Police in Alpharetta, Georgia said a man’s attempt to show off to his friends on social media landed him in jail.

According to police, they pulled over Malon Neal on Tuesday after clocking him going 112 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.

Dash cam video showed an officer running radar when the car went flying by.

When the officer pulled him over, he made a stunning admission.

“I’m trying to do a Snapchat. I’m not going to lie to you,” he told the officer.

Neal’s candor, coupled with that speed, landed him in handcuffs.

