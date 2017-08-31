Georgia man charged with 70 cases of animal cruelty after more than 100 dogs found

(WHDH) — Authorities in Polk County, Georgia are investigating what they’re calling one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’ve ever seen.

Police say they found more than 70 dogs behind a house on Monday and found 35 more dogs in another location one day later.

Officials say the dogs were found malnourished, living in cages, or chained up to trees or stakes in the ground.

Police arrested the man, Devechio Rowland, who claimed to be the owner of the dogs.

He’s charged with 70 counts of animal cruelty.

Shelters from multiple area counties are stepping up to help in the wake of the findings.

Police say Rowland has a criminal history with animals. He was charged in 2010 with 120 counts of dog fighting but was not convicted because the main witness did not testify.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)