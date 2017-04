Police in Georgia say former major league outfielder, Otis Nixon, is missing.

The 58-year-old was scheduled to play golf on Saturday but never showed up for his tee time.

Nixon played for numerous teams during his 17-year-career.

He played for the Red Sox during the strike shortened 1994 season.

Nixon battled drug addiction throughout his career.

