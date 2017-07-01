WALPOLE, MA (WHDH) - A Walpole woman, Mandy Monocchio-Putney, who was diagnosed with Leukemia four years ago, was in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant.

After months of searching for a donor, she found a woman in Germany, Magdalena Kruegar, who was willing to help her.

The Red Sox helped bring the two women together for a meeting so Putney could thank Kruegar in person.

The women had recently found each other on Facebook and were able to have their first face-to-face meeting on Friday night.

