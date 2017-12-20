‘Gets what he deserves in hell’: Boston lawyer, 2 abused lash out at Cardinal Law

BOSTON (AP) - A Boston lawyer who has represented dozens of people who say they were abused by priests calls the late Cardinal Bernard Law “an example of the immorality of the Catholic Church” for shielding clergy.

Mitchell Garabedian says Law was “an enabler of clergy sexual abuse.”

Garabedian was flanked by two people who said they were abused by priests as children.

Robert Costello said there’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t think about what happened to him. He called Law “a cruel, selfish bastard” for moving accused priests to other assignments and failing to protect victims.

Alexa MacPherson broke into tears as she recounted suffering abuse at the hands of a priest. She said she hopes Law “gets what he deserves in hell.”

Law died Wednesday.

