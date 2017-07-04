Geyser shoots into air after water main breaks in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — Fire crews in Worcester responded Tuesday to a “major” water main break in the city.

The break was reported around 12 p.m. in the area of Winter and Grafton streets, just off I-290.

Video from the scene showed a geyser shooting 40 feet into the air after a pipe broke below ground.

Officials asked motorists to avoid the area. Traffic was delayed as crews worked to make repairs.

The leak was fixed after water poured into the street for about 30 minutes. The cause of the break is not clear at this time.

Officials say residents may see rust in their water for a few days.

