MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - The Legoland Discovery Center in Boston is renaming their 20-foot Lego giraffe next week to honor a late Medford boy.

Gio Maggiore, 6, passed away from a rare heart condition in April.

When his name wasn’t chosen for a baby giraffe born at a zoo in New York, his family asked Legoland if their Lego giraffe could be re-named in his honor.

