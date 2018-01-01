NEW YORK (WHDH) — A giant shredder in New York City allowed people to literally tear up memories from the past year.

Four tons of memories were written on paper and ripped into pieces as people said good riddance to 2017.

“Today, I shredded our $25,000 debt. We paid it off in this entire year,” said Carissa Payan of San Diego, California.

This is the 11th year the Times Square Alliance put on the event.

People who shredded their bad experience said doing so is therapeutic.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day since it was first announced,” said Cindy Copper, a Hells Kitchen resident.

Officials hauled away the four tons of stress, bad jobs and bad dates.

