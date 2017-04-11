Gillette may host World Cup soccer games

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - President Trump has given his support to North America’s bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico will enter a joint bid and if it wins, Gillette Stadium could host World Cup games.

Of course, Gillette is currently home to the Revolution and the stadium has hosted international soccer games in the past.

U.S. soccer is thrilled that the President has endorsed the bid to bring the tournament to North America.

The bid calls for the U.S. to host 60 of the 80 games.

A decision on the location of the 2026 World Cup will be made in 2020.

