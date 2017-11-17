Girl, 16, accused of bringing loaded gun into West Roxbury Education Complex

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenage girl was arrested Friday for bringing a loaded gun to a school in Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood.

Sources tell 7’s Byron Barnett that the incident involved a 16-year-old student at the West Roxbury Education Complex, which houses West Roxbury Academy and Urban Science Academy.

Boston Public Schools released the following the statement:

“The safety of students and staff is our top priority in the Boston Public Schools (BPS). On Friday, November 17, a firearm was discovered in possession of a student at the West Roxbury Education Complex. One student was arrested in connection with the incident. The incident was handled quickly due to the vigilance of school staff and police, who followed all appropriate protocols. The student is facing disciplinary action through the Code of Conduct, along with legal consequences from law enforcement. The West Roxbury Education Complex will continue utilizing metal detectors and searches of students. The Boston Police Department and Boston School Police officers will continue to provide a presence in and around the school. BPS is committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and supportive environment for all of our students.”

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)