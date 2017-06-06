Girl, 17, reported missing from group home in Worcester

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Authorities say Grace Manion, 17, of Arlington, was reported missing Monday after she ran away from a group home in Worcester.

Authorities believe she could he headed to Arlington.

Manion is said to be 5 feet 9 inches tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

