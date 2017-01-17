Girl rescued after falling into chimney in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WHDH) — Firefighters rescued an 8-year-old girl after she fell down the chimney of an abandoned house in Florida.

Officials said the girl climbed to the house’s roof using a pole near the back of the house. Shen then either slid down or fell down the chimney to the bottom. Firefighters who raced to the scene were able to communicate with her from the roof to see how far down she fell.

To rescue the girl, firefighers said they had to carefully knock down the bricks to get to her. This was the only way to rescue her because there was no opening from inside the house.

After 35 minutes, the girl was freed. Apart from a bruised knee, she was uninjured and is expected to be OK.

