Girl Scouts will soon be able to get a new, techy badge.

The organization has teamed up with Palo Alto networks to announce a collaboration of cyber-security badges.

They will help the girls explore new opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math.

Girl Scouts display badges on their vests and sashes to show off their accomplishments.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)