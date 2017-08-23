Girl sexually assaulted at Revere Beach bathhouse, police say

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say they are investigating after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted while showering Tuesday night at a bathhouse on Revere Beach.

Officials say the reported incident happened around 7 p.m. at the Shirley Avenue bathhouse.

The victim reportedly told police that the suspect approached her while she was using an outdoor shower at the bathhouse. She said the man tried to initiate a personal conversation, then grabbed her, prevented her from leaving, and sexually assaulted her.

Officials say the girl told a family member who was with her at the beach. That family member brought the victim to the State Police Barracks on Revere Beach and reported the assault. The girl was interviewed and taken to a Boston hospital for examination.

The suspect is described as a young, Hispanic male with braided hair. At the time of the assault, police say he was wearing a bathing suit and no shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police

The incident is under investigation.

