Girl stops carjacker from abducting her and sister

Williamsburg, VA (WHDH) — A 12-year-old girl in Virginia is being hailed a hero after she stopped a man from stealing her mom’s car, with her and her sister inside.

The girl’s mother had gotten out to help victims of a car accident.

That is when the man who caused the accident went over to the car and attempted to drive away.

“I put the car in drive because that’s a safety feature on the van, and held it there,” said Maddie Weiler. “And I just started punching him, and screaming as loud as I could.”

Police said the man tried to steal two other cars.

He had to be tasered twice before he was taken into custody.

