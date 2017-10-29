Girl with 3D printed hand throws first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series

A girl with a 3D printed hand threw out the first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series in Houston on Saturday.

7-year-old Hailey Dawson was born with a birth defect that left her missing three fingers on her right hand.

Her prosthetic had the words ‘World Series’ on it.

Dawson’s goal is to throw a pitch out at every major league baseball park.

Her first pitch was thrown in 2015 at Baltimore’s Camden Yards.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)