Girls find foot-long python in Salem backyard

SALEM, Mass. (WHDH) — Two girls having a pool party in Salem found an unexpected visitor in the backyard — a snake.

Alyssandra Bell invited her friend Kyra Walker over to her grandfather’s house for a swim Tuesday. While in the backyard, they saw the snake under a bench.

“I turned around and I saw this big snake right around my foot and I screamed and I told her to run,” said Alyssandra.

The girls ran inside to get help from Alyssandra’s mother. Kim Bell put the snake in a kiddie pool and then called the police.

“I kind of got scared because I didn’t know i fit was a poisonous snake and I was scared that it got let out because it’s somebody’s pet,” said Kyra.

Animal control came by Wednesday to pick up the foot-long python. They believe someone may have abandoned the snake, leaving it slither into the backyard where the girls found it.

The type of python the girls found is not harmful to humans. Animal control said so far, no one has claimed the snake.

