SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A girls soccer team is sending a strong message with a simple haircut.

The girls all chopped off their hair in support of their teammate who was kicked out of a tournament because she was mistakenly listed on the roster as a boy due to her short hair.

Last weekend her team was preparing for a finals match up, but organizers believed she was a boy and disqualified her entire team from the match.

Even after showing her insurance card, they wouldn’t allow Millie to play.

Millie’s father said the decision left her in tears while Millie says it is simply unfair.

Now Millie Hernandez’s team is stepping up.

“Everybody cut their hair for me.” said 8-year-old Hernandez.

Some players cut off a little more than a foot.

Hernandez says she had a great week because of all the team support and unity.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)