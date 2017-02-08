Gisele begged Tom Brady to retire after Super Bowl win

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made it clear Tuesday that he has no intentions of walking away from football anytime soon.

During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Brady said that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, has been pressuring him to retire.

“If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today,” the four-time Super Bowl MVP said. “She told me that last night three times. And I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.'”

Brady, 39, tossed for a Super Bowl record 466 yards in Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit.

“You know, I feel like I can still do it,” Brady said.

Back in Oct. 2015, Brady said he felt he could play 10 more years.

