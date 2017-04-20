Gisele promotes anti-Trump rally as husband Tom Brady skips White House

While Tom Brady’s teammates headed to the White House, his wife — Gisele Bundchen — drew attention to an upcoming event in the nation’s capital.

The supermodel promoted a climate march in Washington, D.C. with a tweet that read, “On April 29 in Washington DC, march for climate, jobs, and justice. To change everything, we need everyone.”

Organizers behind the People’s Climate March say they are protesting President Trump’s administration, which they believe is working to undo progress on climate change.

Gisele’s tweet was taken down a few hours later.

Tom Brady missed the White House trip, saying he was attending to a family matter.

