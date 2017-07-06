Glass maker introduces concept car made of ‘gorilla glass’

Glass maker, Corning, is introducing a concept car that uses gorilla glass in passenger vehicles.

It unveiled the car in New York to show off to investors.

The ‘gorilla glass’ is used in the dashboard, the center of the steering wheel, and the center console.

The company says it is much thinner, light and stronger than regular glass. It could mean better fuel economy.

One drawback though, is that manufacturing the glass is still pricey.

