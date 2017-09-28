BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (AP) — Feminist icon Gloria Steinem is set to be honored in Boston.

The Victim Rights Law Center says it’s presenting its 2017 Leadership Award to the renowned author, journalist and activist at the federal courthouse in Boston on Thursday evening.

The Boston-based group offers free civil legal services to men, women and children victimized by sexual assault.

Its executive director, Stacy Malone, says Steinem was selected for a lifetime of “uplifting women’s voices and lives in the search for equality.” Malone notes that Steinem also repeatedly has condemned sexual violence “and its use as a tool of inequality to intimidate and oppress women.”

Steinem says she remains committed to “saving women’s lives and challenging the normalcy of violence against women.”

Past honorees include actress Ashley Judd and legal scholar Anita Hill.

