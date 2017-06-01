GLOUCESTER (WHDH) - A Gloucester 6-year-old asked his friends to donate to the police department for his birthday.

Mason Adams did not want any presents for his birthday. He asked his friends to donate to the local police department to help fight cancer instead.

Adams presented a $900 check to the Gloucester Police Department. He also worked with officers to create an online fundraising page for kids with cancer.

In return, Adams was invited to the police station for some fun.

