Gloucester Fire, Coast Guard rescued 3 people from fishing boat that ran aground in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER (WHDH) - Gloucester Fire Department rescued three people from a fishing boat that ran aground in Gloucester around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Gloucester Police told the crews at the fire department that the people on the boat were attempting to get to shore on their own.

When officials arrived, they said the vessel had come to rest ashore the rocks near the Eastern Point Lighthouse.

Fire crews made their way across the rocks to the boat. The three passengers were still on board and were all uninjured.

The 47-foot lobster boat was immovable according to officials, and was leaking fuel from a vent.

Authorities said they believed the boat spilled about 5-gallons of fuel prior to the leak being plugged.

The US Coast Guard also assisted the Gloucester Fire Department in the rescue.

The owner of the boat will work with a salvage company to remove the shop from the rocks.

