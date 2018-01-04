Gloucester homes flooded by icy surge of seawater

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — Plow trucks were out in Gloucester Thursday night to help clean up the slush and water that flooded streets and homes.

Thursday’s snowstorm brought a massive surge of icy seawater. The water flooded Gloucester High School, turning the football field into a lake and leaving cars flooded up to their hoods in the parking lot. The water has since receded but left many damaged cars behind.

“It was a Volkswagen Jetta and now it’s dead,” said Vanessa Lucido, whose car was in the parking lot and left flooded. “I don’t know what to do, where to go from here, just moving forward. How am I going to get around?”

People who live near the high school had to act quick as the wall of water came racing towards their homes.

“It just surged right down the street,” said Joe Aberle. “So we had to move all our cars out of here, get them up the hill as fast as we could.”

Crews came by to help residents pump water out of their basements.

