Gloucester police issue warning after dog killed by coyote

GLOUCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Officials in Gloucester are warning residents to keep an eye on their pets after a dog was killed Sunday night by a coyote.

Police said animal control officiers responded around 9:30 p.m. to Sumac Lane for reports of a dog that had been fatally attacked by a coyote.

The dog was on a fixed leash in a yard when it was attacked, according to police.

Animal Control officers were unable to find the coyote. Officers plan to monitor the Rocky Neck area.

Anyone who sees a coyote is asked to contact Gloucester Animal Control.

Police shared the following tips to help avoid coyote attacks:

• Do not approach, feed, pet, or try to interact with wildlife, including coyotes, foxes, or other wild animals.

• It is always a good idea to leash pets at all times if outdoors. Small cats and dogs are seen as prey and larger dogs, competition.

• Don’t hesitate to scare or threaten coyotes with loud noises, bright lights, or water sprayed from a hose.

• Cut back brushy edges, as these areas provide cover for coyotes and their prey.

• Secure your garbage. Coyotes raid open trash materials and compost piles. Secure your garbage in tough plastic containers with tight-fitting lids and keep them in secure buildings when possible. Take out trash when the morning pick up is scheduled, not the previous night. Keep compost in secure, vented containers, and keep barbecue grills clean to reduce attractive odors.

• Keep bird feeder areas clean. Use feeders designed to keep seed off the ground, as the seed attracts many small mammals coyotes prey upon. Remove feeders if coyotes are regularly seen around your yard.

