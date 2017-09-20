Goat tours town, struts through hotel after escaping farm

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - A runaway goat took a weekend tour of the town of Auburn and even checked into a hotel before being taken into police “custody” early Monday morning.

Authorities say several calls started to roll in Friday around 6 a.m. from residents regarding a goat that was wandering through the town.

The “mischievous runaway farm animal” was spotted on several streets and major roadways, including Route 20 and Route 290, during the three-day escapade.

The goat evaded capture at a school on Sunday before authorities say it strutted into La Quinta Hotel on Southbridge Street.

Surveillance video released by the hotel showed the goat walking past a front-desk worker and strolling through the hallways.

Officers responded to the hotel, corralled the goat, and returned it to the Blash Pig Farm in Millbury.

