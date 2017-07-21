Goat with severe allergies recovering at Methuen farm

METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) — A goat with severe allergies is recovering at a farm in Methuen and will soon get a new home.

Moe the goat lost some fur and is itchy and irritated from his allergies, something very rare in goats. After undergoing an allergy test, doctors determined Moe is allergic to dust and pollen.

Staff at the MSPCA Nevins Farm in Methuen have tried baths, antibiotics and even cough drops to help treat Moe. He has also been wearing a cone to keep from scratching and biting and will undergo antibiotic shots next week.

MSPCA staff said someone with a medical background is expected to adopt Moe.

