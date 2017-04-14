NOTTINGHAM, N.H. (WHDH) – Yoga helps build a healthy and strong body—so why not enjoy it with the company of some farm animals?

One New Hampshire farm offers the latest variation on the exercise—goat yoga.

The welcoming committee at this small New Hampshire farm consists of a friendly turkey named “Cricket.” At this farm, goats and yogis coexist in perfect harmony.

Yoga with goats is a new offering at the farm, and it’s certainly a one of a kind experience.

Farm owner, Peter Corriveau, said they just started classes a week ago; they’re now booked until June.

“You know who doesn’t love baby goat? There’s nothing cuter than a baby goat. There’s just something about them, their nature,” said Corriveau.

The idea of yoga with goats is simple, and sometimes, it’s hard to tell who’s enjoying it more.

Instructor Janine Bibeau said it’s not just the legs and the abs getting a workout.

“I left last week and my face was sore from smiling so much,” said Janine Bibeau.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)