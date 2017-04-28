Goats help prevent wildfires in California

Anaheim, CA (WHDH) — The secret to wildfire prevention in Anaheim, California is goats.

For the past four years, fire crews have put goats to work in areas that are vulnerable to fire.

The goats act as natural weed eaters, eating up excess vegetation and undergrowth.

Fire officials say using goats is also more environmentally safe.

About 175 goats are used to clear away 27 acres of overgrowth.

