Golf cart burst into flames after colliding with motorcycle leaving two in critical condition

Cotuit Police say a golf cart and motorcycle collided on Saturday night, causing the golf cart to flip over and burst into flames.

Officials say three people were taken to the hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what caused the collision. No names have been released.

Police are continuing investigate the crash.

